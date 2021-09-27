Wisconsin DHS announces support of COVID-19 booster dose

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, a certified medical assistant prepares doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. With more than 40 million doses of coronavirus vaccines available, U.S. health authorities said they’re confident both seniors and other vulnerable Americans seeking booster shots and parents anticipating approval of initial shots for young children will have easy access. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

(WFRV)- On Monday, September 27, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced its support of individuals receiving a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

This news comes following the FDA’s authorization and the CDC’s recommendation to provide the Pfizer vaccine as the booster shot. The details of the state’s decision were shared on Wisconsin’s DHS website.

Individuals must wait at least 6 months from getting their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine before they could potentially receive a booster dose, reports say. The Wisconsin DHS made two lists of groups of people, those who should receive the booster shot and those who may get it once having a discussion of risks and benefits from getting it.

Those individuals who should receive the booster shot, according to the DHS, are people who are 65-years-old and older, residents in long-term care, and people between the ages of 50-years-old through 64-years-old with underlying health conditions. Getting the booster shot, they explain, would help better protect these individuals.

People that may receive the booster shot are individuals who would be able to receive the booster shot only after 6 months of their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine and having discussed the risks and benefits of the vaccine.

People who are between the age of 18-years-old and 49-years-old with certain underlying medical conditions

People within the previously listed age group with increase chances of exposure to the coronavirus due to work such as frontline workers

First responders such as firefighters and police officers may receive the booster vaccine

Teachers, childcare employees also fall into the may receive the booster dose

Those in the food and Agriculture industry

Manufacturing-related jobs

Correction Workers

Postal service members

Grocery store employees

The DHS also explains that those included in this list could change in the future as new information is presented.

DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake spoke on how medical experts have reviewed recent data that support this decision and the fight against the Coronavirus. Saying, “Booster doses are another tool at our disposal to stop the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant.”