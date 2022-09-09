(WFRV) – Have a Wisconsin license plate that is older than 10 years, then a letter from the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) may soon be on its way.

Wisconsin is bringing back an old law that will impact drivers and their faded or old license plates. Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) worked with the state legislature to pass a law that requires the department to replace plates that are 10 or more years old, which many other states already have.

According to the DMV/DBM Communications Manager, Terry Walsh, “There are currently 3 million plates on the road that are more than 10 years old and the Wisconsin DMV will begin automatically replacing the oldest plates first.”

The fee is $8 for non-personalized plates and $4 for single-plate vehicles and trailers.

Walsh states that within the next year, WisDOT will begin the incremental process of issuing new plates by age. “If your plate is legible, and is more than 10 years old, there is nothing you need to do. You will be notified at some point in the future via your annual registration renewal notice that a replacement is required.”

“If your plate is illegible, it remains your responsibility to replace it,” added Walsh. “People don’t have to wait until they’re issued a new plate. Any plates that require replacement can be ordered online, through the mail, or at a local DMV Service Center.”

License plates are considered illegible if they are unable to be read from a normal following distance, including a faded license plate, or a missing letter or number would be enough to require the replacement of the plate.

The last large replacement was in 2014 when the remaining red letter auto and sesquicentennial plates were removed from the road.

A date to begin automatically replacing license plates has not yet been set.

For more information on how to replace your title, plates, or stickers, click here.