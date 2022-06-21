WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – The air quality index is expected to reach unhealthy levels for sensitive groups Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) confirms.

According to the DNR’s website, it uses the U.S. EPA’s Air Quality Index (AQI) to let the public know of current pollutant levels. The AQI is grouped into six categories and given a specific color.

Wisconsin DNR

The DNR explained it will issue an air quality advisory when a county’s AQI will exceed, or is expected to exceed, the ozone or fine particle (PM 2.5 ) standard (a value of 100 on the chart below).

Color-coded chart showing ozone and PM 2.5 concentration range for each AQI level.

AirNow, a government website with air quality data, reports the EPA set up an AQI to keep an eye on these five major air pollutants regulated by the Clean Air Act:

Ground-level ozone

Particle pollution (also known as particulate matter, including PM2.5 and PM10)

Carbon monoxide

Sulfur dioxide

Nitrogen dioxide

Start/end time for air quality advisory

The DNR has said the advisory is for ozone and will be the color orange. It starts on June 20 at 2:00 p.m. CDT and will end the same day at 11:00 p.m.

The counties listed in the warning were:

Door

Kenosha

Kewaunee

Manitowoc

Milwaukee

Ozaukee

Racine

Sheboygan

Officials said individuals with lung diseases (such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

