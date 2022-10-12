MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. (WFRV) – On Tuesday afternoon, the Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to Case High School due to a report that a student had a weapon on school grounds.

According to a release, officers responded around 2:30 p.m. on October 11, it was around that time when the school went into lockdown.

Authorities state that the Mount Pleasant Police School Resource Officer was able to find and ‘immediately apprehend the student without incident.’

The release mentioned that the student did have a weapon, and was taken into custody.

The incident remains under investigation by the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

The release notes that due to the age of the student, no further information will be released.