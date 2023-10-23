MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – It was a tough weekend for Wisconsin Badgers football, as not only did they lose the Heartland Trophy against the Iowa Hawkeyes, but starting quarterback Tanner Mordecai broke his hand, knocking him out for an indefinite amount of time.

Wisconsin Huddle host Zach Hanley took to the Buck & Honey’s Restaurant for another edition of the show featuring wide receiver Chimere Dike.

Dike appeared on Wisconsin Huddle’s first episode but is back for another go around to talk about how disappointing it was to lose to Iowa and also to preview the Badgers next game against former Head Coach Brett Bielema and the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Wisconsin Huddle has not officially announced a guest next week, but Hanley will carry on and host a live show on Monday, October 23, from Buck and Honey’s Restaurant in Monona.