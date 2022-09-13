(WFRV) – Charges are being requested for three people after information was received about an inmate that was trying to bring controlled substances into a Wisconsin jail.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, three people are facing charges for trying to bring controlled substances into jail. On August 26, authorities reportedly got information about a Columbia County Jail inmate that was trying to facilitate controlled substances delivered into the jail.

During the investigation, items that contained methamphetamine were intercepted while trying to be delivered to the inmate. Two people were arrested and a third will reportedly be referred to the Columbia County District Attorney’s Office for their involvement.

The following people are having charges referred:

25-year-old Taylor Bratland Delivery of Methamphetamine 3-10g Deliver Illegal Article to an Inmate Possession of Narcotic Drug Possession of Controlled Substance on/at Certain Places

75-year-old Patte Steiner Delivery of Methamphetamine 3-10g Deliver Illegal Article to an Inmate

34-year-old Gabriel Munoz Deliver Illegal Article to an Inmate



Gabriel Munoz

Patte Steiner

Taylor Bratland

All three were held at the Columbia County Jail while awaiting an initial court appearance on the listed charges. Both Bratland and Steiner are from Baraboo, while Munoz is from Portage.

Anyone with information about drug activity in Columbia County is asked to call 1-800-293-8477. Local 5 will continue to update this story.