MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — A Wisconsin man accused of coercing and having sex with a 15-year-old boy in the U.P. stood mute as the charges against him were read today in a federal courtroom. Because of this, a plea of not guilty was entered for him by the court at Thursday’s arraignment.

If convicted, 59-year-old Todd Allen Stafford faces at least 5 years in prison. Stafford is charged with one count of coercion and enticement, and two charges of traveling with intent to engage in illicit sexual acts. According to Stafford’s lawyer, he also faces 5 similar charges at the district court in Dickinson County.

Attorneys also spoke with the judge concerning speedy trial laws, concluding Stafford could face a jury as soon as the end of November.

The charges stem from events between April and July of this year, when he is said to have met an underage boy on a website and began talking over email and text, before taking him to a hotel in the Iron Mountain area on at least two occasions. That’s according to testimony from an FBI agent on the case.

This is a developing story. Local 3 will keep you updated with the latest events right here.