FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Fond du Lac was taken into custody after trying to flee from officers and having fentanyl on him.

According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, on October 10 around 3:30 p.m. police responded to a possible domestic abuse incident. The victim was reportedly the passenger in a vehicle that was driving in the city.

When officers found the vehicle and tried to do a traffic stop, the vehicle reportedly fled from police. Eventually, the vehicle came to a stop in the 100 block of 3rd Street and the driver fled on foot.

The driver was eventually taken into custody. He was identified as a 29-year-old Fond du Lac man and 18.2g of fentanyl was reportedly found on his person.

He was arrested on:

Possession with Intent to Deliver – Fentanyl

Possession of Marijuana

Resisting

He was also held on multiple outstanding warrants. Authorities say there will be more charges in relation to the vehicle chase.

A Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Deputy and a Fond du Lac Police Officer were reportedly injured in the foot pursuit.

The incident is still under investigation. No additional information was provided.