MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Wisconsin is facing multiple charges stemming from an incident involving a 4-year-old, a loaded Draco Romanian AK-47 and an upside-down vehicle.

According to the criminal complaint, 21-year-old Ladarius Davis-Hughes was taken into custody on April 12 after running from authorities. On April 12 around 9:45 a.m. a Milwaukee County Deputy saw a vehicle driving recklessly on I-43.

The vehicle was reportedly driving fast and swerving between three different lanes. The driver was also cutting off multiple vehicles.

Officials say the vehicle appeared to lose control and hit the median wall head-on and flipped over. The vehicle slid on its roof before it came to a stop.

When authorities approached the vehicle they saw a 4-year-old climb out of the vehicle through the rear windshield. Davis-Hughes also climbed out of the vehicle.

Davis-Hughes said that he was on his way to drop off the child at school and the vehicle started to ‘act up’. The child was seen with small cuts and swelling on his face from the crash. A deputy then put the child in the back seat of his squad car.

While authorities were working with the child, Davis-Hughes reportedly ran from the scene. He was later found by authorities and taken into custody.

The child was later handed over to his mother. A Draco Romanian AK-47-style rifle was found inside the vehicle. The gun was loaded with 22 rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber. Officials also say that there was no car seat or booster seat in the vehicle.

Davis-Hughes is facing the following charges:

Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety

Possession of a Firearm by Adjudicated Delinquent

Neglecting a Child – Consequence is Bodily Harm

Two counts of Bail Jumping (Felony)

If convicted of all charges, he could face up to 38 years in prison. He is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on April 26 at 8:30 a.m.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.