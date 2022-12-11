MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 46-year-old from Madison was arrested for his seventh OWI offense after officers came across a car that had crashed into a tree on Monday afternoon.

According to the Madison Police Department, an officer on the Traffic Enforcement Safety Team spotted the car against the tree near the intersection of Old Middleton Road and Norman Way around 12:40 p.m. on December 5.

Shortly after spotting the crashed car, the officer noticed a man walking nearby, who witnesses reportedly stated was the driver, later identified as 46-year-old Nathaniel Smith.

Officers say that Smith was subsequently arrested for seventh-offense OWI, threats to law enforcement, resisting, and bail jumping.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and no other information was provided.