GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay is facing six charges after allegedly breaking into a woman’s apartment and leaving dead fish everywhere, and stealing from her deceased brother’s memorial.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on June 12 around 10:30 a.m., authorities responded to a disturbance in Bellevue. Dispatch reportedly said that an ex-boyfriend broke into the apartment, stole items and left dead fish all over.

When law enforcement arrived, the victim said ‘he kicked the door in’. When walking into the residence, the deputy was greeted with an immediate ‘foul’ odor.

Two white shoes were seen in the middle of the room with dead fish slid into each shoe. Another ‘large’ dead fish carcass was on the couch along with a ‘dark orange marinade’ that the fish was in.

When the woman showed her bedroom, there was a large dead catfish on the bed with the same orange substance splattered on the bed.

Authorities said there were other dead fish carcasses across the apartment. The woman was not sure where the fish came from.

Inside the apartment was a memorial to the woman’s deceased brother. The brother’s shirt was hung on the wall, and it was reportedly missing and not inside the apartment.

A pair of shoes estimated at around $300 were also taken from the apartment.

39-year-old Anthony Rice was identified by the victim as the person responsible for breaking into her apartment. She said she met Rice on Facebook ‘a couple of months ago’. She also told authorities that the two were never in a relationship.

On June 12 around 2:30 a.m. she received multiple text messages from Rice, who asked to come over. The woman was reportedly at her sister’s house.

Rice reportedly sent messages calling her a liar and threatening to kick the woman’s door in. When she woke up she saw more messages, one of which had a picture of the deceased brother’s shirt. The message said “I hope your brother shirt up there was meaningful because it’s in the trash’.

The victim also told authorities of a previous incident involving Rice that happened back on June 1. She was in her apartment with another friend when Rice showed up and damaged the door to enter the residence.

She talked with Rice at the door and was able to stop him from going into the residence any further. It was also mentioned the woman saw Rice go and get a handgun from his car.

Authorities were able to talk with the friend that was inside the apartment during the June 1 incident. He said that a loud noise was heard from the front door, and the woman said it was an old ex-boyfriend that ‘wouldn’t let go’.

On June 13, law enforcement contacted Rice who agreed to meet at the Sheriff’s Office on June 14. He arrived at the Sheriff’s Office on June 14 and was later arrested.

Rice is charged with the following:

Stalking Felony Up to three and a half years in prison

Burglary of a Building or Dwelling Felony Up to twelve and a half years in prison

Criminal Damage to Property Misdemeanor Up to nine months in prison

Theft Misdemeanor Up to nine months in prison

Disorderly Conduct Misdemeanor Up to ninety days in prison

Disorderly Conduct, Use of a Dangerous Weapon Misdemeanor Up to ninety days in prison (can be increased up to six months due to having a dangerous weapon)



In the complaint, it mentioned that as Rice was getting transported to the Brown County Jail he said “I made a mistake, I learned my lesson”.

Court records show that Rice was scheduled to have his initial appearance on June 15 at 2 p.m. No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.