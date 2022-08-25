The logo of mobile app “Snapchat” is displayed on a tablet on January 2, 2014 in Paris. (Photo by LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Appleton is facing multiple charges related to an incident back in October 2021 involving child pornography and Snapchat.

According to the Department of Justice, 23-year-old Wang Lo was charged with one count of using a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct and one count of attempted online enticement of a minor.

Lo allegedly used a cell phone to produce a video of a minor on October 29, 2021.

The indictment also says that Lo used Snapchat messages to persuade a minor to engage in sexual activity.

If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in federal prison for the charge of producing child pornography. He faces a mandatory minimum of ten years for the attempted online enticement charge.

The investigation was done by the Marathon County and Outagamie County Sheriffs’ Offices. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Altman.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.