(AP) – Authorities say a 73-year-old Wisconsin man was killed when the snowmobile he was riding with his wife missed a corner on a snowmobile trail and struck a tree in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

Michigan conservation officers investigating the crash said Richard Reesman of Burlington, Wisconsin, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred about 1:45 p.m. Sunday along Snowmobile Trail No. 160, near Lookout Mountain in Ironwood Township.

Reesman’s 71-year-old wife, Kathy reported the crash to Ashland County, Wisconsin, dispatchers via cellphone. She was hospitalized for shoulder pain.