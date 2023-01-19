(WFRV) – A 78-year-old man from Wisconsin drowned while snorkeling with his wife and son in the Virgin Islands.

According to the Virgin Islands Police Department, on January 18 around 11:30 a.m., detectives were notified of a possible drowning that happened on Maho Bay. Authorities say that a man, his wife and his son went to Maho Bay to snorkel on a charter vessel.

Following ‘several’ minutes of snorkeling, a passenger on the charter noticed that the man was floating face down in the water for multiple minutes. Passengers got the man out of the water and onto the vessel.

The man was transported to Cruz Bay to be sent to the Myrah Keating-Smith Clinic. He ended up reportedly dying and was identified by his wife and son as 78-year-old Thomas St. John from Wisconsin.

The case is still under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau, and anyone with information is asked to call 340-693-8880 extension 5207 or 340-774-221 extension 5572.

No additional information was provided.