FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 32-year-old man from Oshkosh was arrested after fleeing authorities from Fond du Lac during a routine traffic stop.

On September 16 around 1:30 p.m., an officer with the Fond du Lac Police Department conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of South Main Street and Sheboygan Street.

During the traffic stop, the man from Oshkosh attempted to flee the stop by running away from the vehicle.

Fond du Lac Police chased the driver on foot and during the pursuit, the man allegedly reached into his waistband area and tossed several items to the ground.

Officers were able to run him down and take the man into custody while finding 61.8 grams of crack cocaine and marijuana on the ground.

The suspect was arrested for Felony Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine, Possession of Marijuana, Resisting, and a Probation Violation.

No additional details were provided but should any information become available, Local 5 News will update this article.