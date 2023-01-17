ROCK ELM, Wis. (WFRV) – A 60-year-old is dead after a load of hay bales shifted and fell off a trailer, subsequently hitting the man.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, January 14, 2023, around 8:25 a.m., deputies were notified of a man that was hit and injured by falling hay bales on Cty Tk S near 530th Avenue in the Township of Rock Elm.

Preliminary investigations reveal that a 1998 Peterbilt tractor-trailer operated by 66-year-old Raymond Leffingwell from Elmwood was delivering hay bales at a farm when a load of hay bales shifted and fell off a flatbed trailer.

The hay bales then hit John Robey, also from Elmwood. Robey was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Leffingwell was not injured in the accident.

No additional details were provided.