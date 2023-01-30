WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – One man is dead and another is hospitalized following a crash involving multiple snowmobiles in Gogebic County.

According to a release from Michigan State Police, troopers from the MSP Wakefield Post and deputies from the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Department were sent to a snowmobile crash in Wakefield Township at approximately 1:30 a.m. Central on Sunday, January 29.

Police say an investigation revealed that a group of snowmobilers were traveling westbound on Snowmobile Trail #2 when a 53-year-old driver from Berlin, Wisconsin crashed. The man driver died at the scene of the crash.

A second snowmobile, driven by a 54-year-old man, was involved in the crash. The man was transported to Aspirus Grandview Hospital by Beacon Ambulance before being air-lifted to Aspirus Hospital in Wausau where he was treated for a broken leg and is in stable condition.

The names of those involved are being withheld at this time. MSP says alcohol is believed to be factor in the crash, which remains under investigation at this time.

Agencies assisting in responding to the crash include Gogebic County Sheriff’s Department, Michigan DNR conservation officers, Beacon Ambulance, Michigan State Police Chaplin Corps and the Gogebic County Victim Services Unit.

MSP reminds snowmobile drivers to practice safe and prudent use of snowmobiles.