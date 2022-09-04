JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to federal prison for ‘distributing crack cocaine and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.’

In August 2021, Eshawn Reed sped away from Beloit police officers while attempting to be pulled over for a traffic stop in Janesville. Later after investigating his vehicle, officers found a loaded handgun, crack cocaine, marijuana, and over $20 thousand in cash.

According to a release, the driver, Reed, unknowingly sold crack cocaine to a confidential informant for the Janesville Police Department on April 6, July 19, and August 5, 2021.

On August 10, 2021, law enforcement officers said they planned to arrest the 40-year-old from Beloit and search his residence in Janesville. It was on that day that the attempted traffic stop occurred.

When Reed did not pull over, authorities say that he fled in his vehicle at ‘a high rate of speed.’ Officers located Reed’s abandoned car shortly after. Reed was found walking away from the vehicle and was taken into custody.

Reed’s vehicle and house were searched by officers. Officers found drug trafficking paraphernalia in the house, including a vacuum-sealing machine, unused vacuum bags, a 100-gram weight, measuring cups, strainers, and packaging materials.

Officers say that the next day, they were made aware of a bag found in a ditch along Reed’s suspected path of travel when he sped from officers the day before. Inside the bag, officers found 671 grams of powder cocaine and 62 grams of crack cocaine.

Reed’s DNA was on both the bag of narcotics and the firearm that was found in his vehicle. Reed pleaded guilty and was sentenced on Thursday to nine years in federal prison which will be followed by five years of supervised release.

Items found in Reed’s Vehicle include: