Wisconsin man strikes fuel pump, leads police on chase

CRIVITZ, Wisc. (WJMN) — At 11:36 a.m. on September 3, 2019, Marinette County Dispatch received a call that a vehicle struck a fuel pump at the Shell station in the Village of Crivitz, Wisconsin and fled the scene.

A description of the vehicle was given and the plate number confirmed that the vehicle was a black Mercury that was stolen earlier in the day in Green Bay.

Dispatch then received a call that the same vehicle and male subject pumped $61.00 of gasoline at the Krist Oil in Wausaukee, Wisconsin and fled without paying. A Sheriff’s Deputy spotted the suspect vehicle in the town of Beecher. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle.

The suspect vehicle fled at a high speed with the deputy in pursuit north to Pembine, Wisconsin then west on Highway 8. At County Road U in the town of Dunbar, the vehicle went off the road and became stuck in the mud. The subject fled on foot into the woods.

Several other officers arrived in the area and began setting up a perimeter. The 66-year-old male of De Pere, Wisconsin was eventually spotted crossing an ATV trail and was arrested. The suspect was checked by Pembine Rescue Squad for facial scratches.

The suspect is now lodged at the Marinette County Jail.

This incident remains under investigation by the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office and the Green Bay Police Department.