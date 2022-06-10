(WFRV) – An interdiction hosted by the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office led to just under one hundred traffic stops and multiple arrests.

According to the Shawano County Drug Task Force, on June 9 a large-scale criminal interdiction was held across Shawano County.

The interdiction was set up to target illegal drugs as well as criminal driving violations in Shawano County. Several different law enforcement agencies participated in traffic enforcement during the interdiction.

A total of 98 traffic stops were done. The following stats were provided:

Warnings issued: 123

Citations issued: 50

Individuals arrested: 35 11 Drug Arrests Including Methamphetamine, Fentanyl, Heroin, and Marijuana Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 6 Possession of Electric Weapon – 1 Operate after Revocation of License – 7 Operate w/o Valid License (2+) – 4 Felony Misappropriation of ID – 1 Resist/Obstructing – 2 Operate a Motor Vehicle while Impaired – 1 Bailjumping – 5 Warrants – 6 Probation Violation – 1



Multiple agencies ranging from Forest County Sherriff’s Office to Clintonville Police Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol assisted as well, along with many others.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.