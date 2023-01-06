PINE LAKE, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement in northern Wisconsin arrested four people on false imprisonment charges after a woman was dropped off at a hospital stating that she was held captive.

A Facebook post by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office states that a woman was dropped off at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rhinelander on December 22.

The victim stated that she had been held captive, tied to a chair, strangled with a belt, and beaten at a residence in the Town of Pine Lake, deputies say.

As a result of the investigation, four suspects have been arrested and charged by the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office with the following charges:

  • Jay William Lloyd (38 years old)
    • Possession of Methamphetamine (2nd & subsequent offense)
    • False Imprisonment (Party to a crime) (Repeater)
    • Robbery with Use of Force (Repeater)
    • Battery (Repeater)
      • Received a $20,000 cash bond
  • Laura Lynn Schultz (38 years old, from Rhinelander)
    • False Imprisonment (Repeater)
    • False Imprisonment (Repeater)
    • Possession of Methamphetamine (2nd & subsequent offense)
      • Received a $15,000 cash bond
  • Andrew Paul Horbinski (30 year old)
    • False Imprisonment (Party to a crime)
    • False Imprisonment (Party to a crime)
    • Possession of Methamphetamine
    • Felony Bail Jumping
    • Robbery with Use of Force
      • Received a $15,000 cash bond
  • Darren Marcus Hewison (33 years old, from Rhinelander)
    • False Imprisonment (Repeater) (Party to a crime)
    • False Imprisonment (Repeater) (Party to a crime)
    • Possession of Methamphetamine (Second & subsequent offense)
    • Felony Bail Jumping (Repeater)
    • Felony Bail Jumping (Repeater)
    • 2nd Degree Sexual Assault/Use of Force (Repeater) (Domestic Abuse – Sexual Assault)
    • 2nd Degree Sexual Assault/Use of Force (Repeater)
    • 2nd Degree Sexual Assault/Use of Force (Repeater)
    • Strangulation & Suffocation (Repeater) (Domestic Abuse-Infliction of Physical Pain or Injury)
    • Substantial Battery-Intend Bodily Harm (Repeater) (Domestic Abuse-Infliction of Physical Pain or Injury)
    • Robbery with Use of Force (Repeater)
      • Received a $20,000 cash bond
The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Rhinelander Police Department with this investigation.

No additional details were provided.