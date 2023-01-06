PINE LAKE, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement in northern Wisconsin arrested four people on false imprisonment charges after a woman was dropped off at a hospital stating that she was held captive.
A Facebook post by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office states that a woman was dropped off at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rhinelander on December 22.
The victim stated that she had been held captive, tied to a chair, strangled with a belt, and beaten at a residence in the Town of Pine Lake, deputies say.
As a result of the investigation, four suspects have been arrested and charged by the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office with the following charges:
- Jay William Lloyd (38 years old)
- Possession of Methamphetamine (2nd & subsequent offense)
- False Imprisonment (Party to a crime) (Repeater)
- Robbery with Use of Force (Repeater)
- Battery (Repeater)
- Received a $20,000 cash bond
- Laura Lynn Schultz (38 years old, from Rhinelander)
- False Imprisonment (Repeater)
- False Imprisonment (Repeater)
- Possession of Methamphetamine (2nd & subsequent offense)
- Received a $15,000 cash bond
- Andrew Paul Horbinski (30 year old)
- False Imprisonment (Party to a crime)
- False Imprisonment (Party to a crime)
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Felony Bail Jumping
- Robbery with Use of Force
- Received a $15,000 cash bond
- Darren Marcus Hewison (33 years old, from Rhinelander)
- False Imprisonment (Repeater) (Party to a crime)
- False Imprisonment (Repeater) (Party to a crime)
- Possession of Methamphetamine (Second & subsequent offense)
- Felony Bail Jumping (Repeater)
- Felony Bail Jumping (Repeater)
- 2nd Degree Sexual Assault/Use of Force (Repeater) (Domestic Abuse – Sexual Assault)
- 2nd Degree Sexual Assault/Use of Force (Repeater)
- 2nd Degree Sexual Assault/Use of Force (Repeater)
- Strangulation & Suffocation (Repeater) (Domestic Abuse-Infliction of Physical Pain or Injury)
- Substantial Battery-Intend Bodily Harm (Repeater) (Domestic Abuse-Infliction of Physical Pain or Injury)
- Robbery with Use of Force (Repeater)
- Received a $20,000 cash bond
The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Rhinelander Police Department with this investigation.
No additional details were provided.