ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A six-month investigation in northern Wisconsin resulted in four arrests for conspiracy to manufacture and deliver methamphetamine, some of which had tested positive for fentanyl.

According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation involved a drug conspiracy that occurred over a six-month period involving methamphetamine delivery in the northern Wisconsin area.

Authorities with the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, the Northcentral Drug Enforcement Group (NORDEG), the Rhinelander Police Department, and the Wisconsin Department of Justice-Division of Criminal Investigations arrested four people from Rhinelander for conspiracy to commit manufacture/deliver more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.

David Lassiter, 39, Kimberly Baenen, 36, Ryan Culver, 37, and Jacob Simon, 41, had a court appearance on Thursday.

The investigation concluded that the four suspects, including an additional person of interest, allegedly distributed approximately 10 pounds of methamphetamine, and also reportedly sent roughly $25,000 to Mexico to purchase the drugs.

Authorities also say that a stolen firearm was recovered during the investigation, and also stated that quantities of the methamphetamine that was seized also tested positive for fentanyl.

The NORDEG is currently looking for Benjamin Somers, 35, in connection with this case.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office at 715-361-5100.

No other information was provided.

