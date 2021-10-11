83-year-old Coleman woman dies days after crash in Marinette Co.

GROVER, Wis. (WFRV) – An 83-year-old woman from Coleman died from injuries she suffered during a crash on Thursday morning in Marinette County.

According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, at around 3:45 a.m., on October 7, deputies responded to County Highway “B” near Jandt Road in the Town of Grover for reports of a vehicle that had been found in the north ditch and seemed to have hit several trees.

Authorities confirm that the sole occupant of the vehicle was the 83-year-old woman, identified as Loretta Patz of Coleman.

Officials believe that the crash happened when the vehicle was heading eastbound in the fog failed to take the curve at the location.

The woman was taken to a hospital to receive medical treatment and just a couple of days later, on Oct. 9, deputies say they were informed that she had died at the hospital due to injuries suffered during the crash.

The sheriff’s office reports this is the 7th traffic fatality in Marinette County in 2021.