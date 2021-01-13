Additional funding given to local, tribal health departments for COVID-19 expenses

(WFRV) Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and the Department of Health Services has announced additional funding for local and tribal health departments.

A total of $86 million in funds is designed to help alleviate the strain of the COVID-19 pandemic on public health departments and offset expenses like vaccine administration as well as help support testing and contact tracing.

“Our local and tribal health departments have been – and continue to be – on the frontlines of responding to the pandemic here in Wisconsin,” said Governor Evers.

The money comes from the Epidemiology and Lab Capacity grant given by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The amount of funding for each local and tribal health department will be dependent on the population of its jurisdiction.