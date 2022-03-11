ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – No AJ Dillon wasn’t traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Rather he was wearing an Ashwabuenon Jaguars jersey as he showed his support at their basketball playoff game.

The Ashwaubenon student section certainly got a jolt of energy when Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon showed up to help cheer on their basketball team.

Ashwaubenon played against Oshkosh North, with the Jaguars winning 68-58. They move on to play Nicolet in the sectional final on Saturday.

Dillon lead some of the chants in the student section, and even rocked a #34 Ashwaubenon jersey.

It was not mentioned if he plans to show up at their next game against Nicolet.