Aspirus acquiring Ascension hospitals and clinics

WAUSAU, Wis. (AP) — Aspirus Health is buying Ascension hospitals, clinics and transport services in central and northern Wisconsin.

The Wausau-based health care provider says it will acquire seven hospitals, 21 physician clinics and Spirit Medical Transport from Ascension.

The acquisition includes hospitals in Eagle River, Merrill, Woodruff, Stanley, Tomahawk, Rhinelander and Stevens Point. No terms were disclosed.

Aspirus, a health care system based in Wausau, currently operates six hospitals in Wisconsin and four in Michigan, as well as 50 clinics, home health and hospice care and pharmacies.

Aspirus President and CEO Matthew Heywood says the company is interested in expanding access to primary care and specialty services in Wisconsin’s more rural areas.

