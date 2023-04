A firetruck races to the scene of an accident.

CRIVITZ, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Marinette County have identified the two individuals that were found dead inside a home during a fire in the Village of Crivitz.

According to the Crivitz Police Department, 90-year-old Delbert Moyer and 87-year-old Lois Moyer are the two that died.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.

