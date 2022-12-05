MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 54-year-old man suffered injuries after being hit in the head by an axe during an armed robbery at a Motel 6 on Sunday.

According to the Madison Police Department, officers were sent to the Motel 6, located along the 4200 block of East Towne Boulevard, around 5:00 a.m. on Sunday morning.

The victim was reportedly first approached by the suspect in the 1700 block of Theirer Road, and during this interaction, the suspect grabbed the victim and demanded he hands over his wallet.

The suspect followed the victim to the motel, and while outside, he allegedly hit the victim in the head with a small axe. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The suspect was not located, and no arrests have been made at this time.

This remains an active investigation, and Local 5 News will update this as police continue to search for the suspect.