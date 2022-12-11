GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A special tree lighting ceremony in Green Bay helped to share the warmth of the season with those less fortunate on Saturday.

The Black Sheep Bar and Grill hosted a tree lighting ceremony to help benefit Green Bay’s Freedom House homeless shelter.

There were plenty of winter favorites to help keep guests warm, from egg nog to hot chocolate, and a bonfire to hay rides.

The Co-Owner of Black Sheep Bar and Grill said they love that the event helps them and many others get in the Holiday spirit. “It’s awesome. I didn’t think there would be as many kids as there is, I’m really happy for that,” said Tom Anderson.

Wreaths were also available for purchase at the event, with proceeds going to Freedom House as well.