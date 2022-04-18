WISCONSIN (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Brewers are back in business with 100% capacity at American Family Field, but are those tickets you bought to the ballpark real?

The Better Business Bureau is warning about all kinds of scams in Wisconsin right now. From lottery scams to fundraiser scams, Wisconsinites need to stay vigilant about what they’re purchasing, and if it’s legit.

As the digital age continues, many venues such as Lambeau Field, American Family Field, and the Fiserv Forum have switched to mobile tickets. These mobile tickets are purchased and stored on a smartphone and scanned on the phone upon arriving at the venue.

While digital tickets are a lot easier to buy, sell, and transfer, scammers are capitalizing on selling fake tickets to customers.

“When it is worthwhile, there will be people who try to do that, which is why I go back, whether you are dealing with digital or any ticket to make sure you buy from someone you will have some recourse with,” said Gary Adler, the Executive Director and Counsel for the National Association of Ticket Brokers (NATB).

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) reports they’ve received over 140 calls regarding fake tickets being sold for sporting events, concerts, and theatre.

Here are some tips the BBB is providing when it comes to purchasing online tickets:

Purchase directly from the venue whenever possible

Consider the source you’re buying from

Check out the seller/broker

Buy from trusted vendors

Use payment methods that come with protection

Be wary of advertisements

If you’re unsure, verify your tickets

For more information about the tips listed above,