De Pere man drowns after truck runs off a bridge in Marinette County

Wisconsin

by: Devin Willems

Posted: / Updated:

STEPHENSON, Wis. (WFRV) – A De Pere man was submerged, after his truck went off a private bridge near boat landing #6 and the Pine Acres Resort in Stephenson, Wisconsin.

According to authorities, around 8:00 p.m. on Jan 11, Marinette County Sheriffs responded to a report of a truck that had gone off a private bridge. Town of Stephenson Fire Department ice rescue team and Twin Bridge Rescue Squad responded along with Sheriff’s Deputies.

According to a release, rescuers were able to remove the man who was underneath the water, and unsuccessfully attempted life-saving efforts.

The victim was identified as 67-year-old Floyd Kriescher of De Pere, Wisconsin.

The investigation showed the truck had made attempts to get up onto the shore and onto a narrow private bridge which the truck went off of and into the water.

The investigation is ongoing.

Latest Stories

    Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Share this story

    Follow Us

    WJMN Local 3

    SISU

    Virtual tour of the Upper Peninsula

    Trending Stories