De Pere man drowns after truck runs off a bridge in Marinette County

STEPHENSON, Wis. (WFRV) – A De Pere man was submerged, after his truck went off a private bridge near boat landing #6 and the Pine Acres Resort in Stephenson, Wisconsin.

According to authorities, around 8:00 p.m. on Jan 11, Marinette County Sheriffs responded to a report of a truck that had gone off a private bridge. Town of Stephenson Fire Department ice rescue team and Twin Bridge Rescue Squad responded along with Sheriff’s Deputies.

According to a release, rescuers were able to remove the man who was underneath the water, and unsuccessfully attempted life-saving efforts.

The victim was identified as 67-year-old Floyd Kriescher of De Pere, Wisconsin.

The investigation showed the truck had made attempts to get up onto the shore and onto a narrow private bridge which the truck went off of and into the water.

The investigation is ongoing.