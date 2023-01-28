LIBERTY GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – A one-vehicle crash on WIS 42 in Door County resulted in the death of a 33-year-old man from Ellison Bay.

Deputies from the Door County Sheriff’s Office say that the incident happened around 4:45 a.m. on Saturday on Ellison Bay Hill in Liberty Grove.

When deputies arrived, a black 2005 Envoy was found with ‘heavy damage’ and the driver, identified by authorities as Nathan McKillen, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The release states that after an initial investigation, McKillen’s vehicle hit ‘several trees’ after the Envoy crossed over the center line and went into the ditch.

WIS 42 was shut down for roughly 4 hours during the investigation, deputies say.

Emergency personnel from Liberty Grove and Sister Bay First Responders, Door County Emergency Services, Door County Highway Department, and Door County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.