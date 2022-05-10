LANGLANDE CO., Wis. (WFRV) – Local law enforcement is investigating multiple incidents related to two men who were involved in several churches in the northeast Wisconsin area.

According to a release, the investigations through the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office date back to the 1990s.

Deputies identified the two men, who are persons of interest from Merrill, as 42-year-old Travis Huse and his 64-year-old father, Scott Huse. As of May 2022, deputies report both men were involved in Pathways Fellowship church in Merrill.

Giving some background, deputies explain both father and son were associated with the Apostolic Worship Center and former Evergreen Christian Academy school near Elton in Langlade County during the 1990s and early 2000s.

Law enforcement reports the two men moved to Fond du Lac in the early 2000s and became involved with the Cornerstone Worship Center.

Travis has also stayed in a few other places since the 1990s, including Kentucky, Missouri, Maine, and New Hampshire. For Scott, deputies say he has also lived in New Hampshire and Maine.

Investigators are actively looking for any information or possible victims who have had contact with both Travis and Scott Huse in the past. You are asked to contact Detective Sgt. Justin Grones at 715-627-6419 or jgrones@co.langlade.wi.us.