RHINELANDER, Wis. (WFRV) – A 36-year-old from Rhinelander was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for sex trafficking of a child under the age of 14 years old.

According to a release, Paul S. Osterman was sentenced by Senior District Judge William Griesbach and will be behind bars for the next 25 years.

Osterman previously used social media applications and public Wi-Fi hotspots to communicate with children, often requesting to exchange money for sexual acts.

In July of 2019, Osterman traveled from his home in Rhinelander to the south side of Chicago, where he lured a minor with whom he had been communicating online into his vehicle.

He then engaged in sexual acts with the child in exchange for money. Further investigation revealed that Osterman attempted or performed sexual acts with several minors throughout Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota.

At the sentencing hearing, Judge Griesbach noted the horrendous nature of the crime and the vital need to deter Osterman from engaging in further abuse.

Griesbach also noted that Osterman’s crimes were not made in haste and he had “committed despicable acts over a lengthy period of time.”

Upon completing his federal prison sentence, Osterman will serve the remainder of his life on supervised release. He will also be required to register as a sexual offender under state and federal law.

The case was investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.