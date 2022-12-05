OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department released information about an animal complaint where a dead dog was found behind a business.

According to the Oshkosh Police Department, on December 2 around 4 p.m., officers were sent to a business in the 300 block of Bowen Street. Employees from the business called the authorities to report a dead dog.

The dog was reportedly behind the business next to the dumpsters. Authorities said the dog was described as a female, white and black in color and was wearing a red collar.

Officers were not able to identify the owner of the dog. The dog was described as either a Chihuahua or a Rat Terrier mix and is between one and three years old.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 920-236-5700.

Local 5 will continue to update this story as more details are released.