(WFRV) – A driver in Wisconsin was given multiple citations, including operating without a Class A commercial driver’s license, after law enforcement found duct tape used to cover cracks on the trailer’s frame.

The Wisconsin State Patrol posted on their Facebook that a trooper in Sauk County recently pulled over a commercial motor vehicle following a driving complaint. During the traffic stop, the trooper reportedly saw that the trailer’s frame was severely cracked, and duct tape was hiding the cracks from view.

The trailer reportedly had a total gross weight of 14,000 pounds and the crack on the frame was described as a ‘serious’ safety concern.

The trooper ordered the driver to remove the trailer from the highway. The driver apparently was also cited for operating without a Class A commercial driver’s license.

A few days later, a Wisconsin State Patrol inspector saw the same truck and trailer driving in Dane County. The vehicle reportedly did not have the necessary repairs.

  • Photo courtesy of Wisconsin State Patrol

The driver was stopped, cited for the same violations, and again placed out of service.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.