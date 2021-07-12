Drowning incident reported near Crivitz, Wisconsin

CRIVITZ, Wisc. (WJMN) – A Green Bay man has passed away after drowning in the Peshtigo River.

Witnesses reported 40 year old Anthony Rogers disappearing underwater while tubing downstream from Don Brooks Park in the Village of Crivitz. Emergency personnel from several agencies contributed to the search and rescue effort. The efforts became one of recovery when the deceased victim was recovered by use of a river drag device deployed from a watercraft operated by a Conservation Warden from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Rogers was transported to shore where Assistant Medical Examiners from the Marinette County Medical Examiner’s Office pronounced him dead at approximately 6:05 P.M.

The investigation is ongoing but initial reports suggest that contributing factors may be that Rogers was not wearing a personal floatation device and that he may not have had strong swimming skills. The Marinette County Medical Examiner’s Office has scheduled an autopsy for Monday, July 12 to determine the primary casual factor fo the death and to determine if any other factors existed.

The incident remains under investigation by the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office and the Medical Examiner.