Drunk driver arrested for driving up Wisconsin Capitol steps

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say the actions of an intoxicated man who drove his vehicle up the stairs of the Wisconsin Capitol grounds did not appear to be politically motivated.
Police say 44-year-old Willie Burks, of Madison, drove up the exterior steps on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and around the exterior of statehouse just before 9:30 p.m.
He then left the capitol grounds and drove against traffic before parking his vehicle.
Burks was arrested for his third drunken driving offense and taken to the Dane County Jail.
The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Madison Police Lt. David Jugovich says there was no indication of a threat to the Capitol, which is under increased security by state and local police and the National Guard.
Latest Stories
- After this week, you’ll be one step closer to a $1,400 stimulus check
- One dead, three injured in multi-vehicle crash in Michigamme
- ‘Rooting hard for you’: Will Oval Office departure notes end with Trump?
- Dog and goat serving as mayor raise money to renovate playground
- U of Michigan gets grants to study racial inequality