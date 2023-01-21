(WFRV) – Anglers all around Wisconsin can enjoy the excitement of winter fishing at no charge, with no fishing license or trout and salmon stamps required during Free Fishing Weekend.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is hosting the Free Fishing Weekend from January 21-22.

“Free Fishing Weekend is a great opportunity for people from all walks of life to give angling a try, without the added step and expense of getting a fishing license,” said Theresa Stabo, DNR Angler Outreach Program Specialist.

Officials say anglers can fish in state waters where there is an open season, either on the ice or from shore, however, all other fishing regulations apply; such as limits on the number and size of fish that can be kept.

The Wisconsin DNR is also reminding those out enjoying the water (or ice) on how to protect Wisconsin’s streams from aquatic invasive species.

According to officials, some fishing streams may contain invasive species and can accidentally be transferred if care is not taken. In order to help stop the spread of invasive aquatic species, thoroughly cleaning fishing gear before leaving a fishing site can significantly help.

Before leaving a fishing site, anglers should:

Inspect fishing equipment for attached aquatic plants, animals, or mud.

fishing equipment for attached aquatic plants, animals, or mud. Remove all attached plants or animals.

all attached plants or animals. Drain all water from buckets and containers.

all water from buckets and containers. Never move live fish away from a waterbody

“Fishing is about so much more than the catch,” stated Stabo. “Get out there and enjoy nature, spend time with friends and family, and if you’re lucky, bring home some fish for your next at-home fish fry.”