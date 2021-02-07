MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says his budget plan will include a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana.
The Journal Sentinel reports that the idea will likely be blocked by the Republican-controlled Legislature but could be a catalyst to allow the use of medical marijuana.
Evers says the recreational marijuana measure could generate $166 million in revenue that would be used to help fund rural schools and programs for marginalized communities.
Wisconsin is among a minority of states that have not legalized marijuana use in some form despite recent state polling showing more than half surveyed support it.
Latest Stories
- 140 are missing after glacier breaks in India’s Himalayas
- Evers’ budget proposal would legalize recreational marijuana
- Michigan man killed when cannon used at baby shower explodes
- Central Texas nurse on front line of COVID-19 pandemic thanked with Super Bowl ticket
- Which COVID-19 tests are required for international travel?