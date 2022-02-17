GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Minnesota was sentenced to federal prison for leading a heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine conspiracy while incarcerated in a Wisconsin prison.

According to authorities, 29-year-old David Stone III received ten years in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiring to distribute heroin and fentanyl. He pleaded guilty on Nov. 17.

Stone reportedly distributed heroin and methamphetamine in Northwestern Wisconsin in 2019 and 2020. In Feb. 2020, he was incarcerated on an unrelated matter.

Investigators reportedly listened to over 3,000 hours of phone calls that Stone made from jail and discovered that he was orchestrating a large-scale drug-trafficking operation while in custody.

Authorities said that Stone called his source in Minnesota to arrange the sale of drugs and then called his co-conspirators in Wisconsin to arrange for the pickup. He was reportedly very specific when calling his co-conspirators.

He would go into detail about telling them when to leave Wisconsin, how much to pay for the drugs, how to break them down into smaller quantities and where to redistribute them. Stone controlled every aspect of the operation and was considered the leader.

Officials say that Stone’s relevant conduct includes about 270 grams of methamphetamine and 75 grams of fentanyl.

According to state records, Stone was at the Green Bay Correctional Institution between April 2017 and July 2019. Following his time in Green Bay, Stone then spent time at Dodge Correctional Institution and Stanley Correctional Institution from June 2020 to May 2021.

Stone was the second of the conspiracy to get a sentence, and three others have already pleaded guilty to federal charges.