Fincantieri Marinette Marine announces construction of largest building in company history

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Fincantieri Marinette Marine has announced the construction of the largest building in the company’s history.

Building 34 will allow for crews to construct two, Constellation-class frigate 500-foot ships at the same time. Fincantieri Marinette Marine was awarded the contract by the United States Navy to design and build the first Constellation-class guided-missile frigate in April 2020 with an option to build nine additional ships.

“We have a great shipyard, filled with tremendous men and women, supported by leaders who

understand that tomorrow’s Navy and our regional economy will be positively impacted

by the important work here in Marinette for decades to come,” says Jan Allman, Fincantieri Marinette Marine’s CEO.

The multi-million dollar building is part of a recent shipyard capital expansion worth $200 million.