Video provided by Andrew M.

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Traffic driving east and west on WIS 64 at County T will be impacted due to first responders trying to put out a structure fire.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the fire started around 3:34 p.m. and the Marinette County Sheriff’s Department is responding.

All lanes are blocked going both directions on WIS 64 and WisDOT estimates they will stay that way for over two hours.

Deputies give the following alternate route: Westbound traffic will exit Hwy 64 at Hwy 180. North on Hwy 180 to Sequin Road. West on Sequin Road to Schacht Road. South on Schacht Road back to Hwy 64. Eastbound traffic will reverse these directions.