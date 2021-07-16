Free money? How Wisconsin residents can check if they have unclaimed money

FILE – In this June 15, 2018, file photo, cash is fanned out from a wallet in North Andover, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

(WFRV) – Finding unknown or forgotten about cash can put a smile on almost anyone’s face, well the Wisconsin Department of Revenue has a place where people can check if they have any unclaimed money.

On the Wisconsin Department of Revenue’s (DOR) website, there is an option for people to check to see if they have any unclaimed property.

What is unclaimed property? The DOR defines it as any financial asset that has not had owner activity for one year or more and the owner of the asset cannot contact the owner.

Back in October 2020, the DOR announced that they had almost $600 million in unclaimed money.

Some common unclaimed property includes:

Savings accounts

Checking accounts

Uncashed dividends

Stocks and mutual funds

Customer deposits or overpayments

Certificates of deposit

Credit balances

Refunds

Matured life insurance policies

Uncashed death benefit checks

People can easily check to see if they have any unclaimed property through simple steps on the DOR’s website. Those who want to see if they have any unclaimed property can click here, and then just enter their first and last name and hit search.

If there are any results they will show up on the bottom of the screen. After the results show up, there is a ‘select’ button to which people can claim the money.

There will be security information that will be required to prove the identity of the person claiming the money.

The DOR has a dedicated page to frequently asked questions regarding unclaimed property, for more information on unclaimed property visit their website.