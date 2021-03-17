Frog survey routes in NE Wisconsin, Wisconsin DNR asks for volunteers to lend an ear

(WFRV) – It’s not something you’d think of doing in your spare time, but it might become a favorite hobby.

The Wisconsin DNR is looking for volunteers to lend their ear to help with two different frog and toad surveys.

Yes, frog and toad surveys.

One survey will have volunteers drive along set routes three nights during frog mating season. The Wisconsin Frog and Toad Survey began in the early 1980s and is known as the longest-running citizen science frog calling survey. Volunteers survey one night in early spring, late spring and summer, making 10 stops per night.

There are two routes in Manitowoc County, one in Door County and another in Marinette County.

The other is also a phenology survey which will help understand how climate change may affect frogs and how they breed with the fluctuating spring weather. This second survey person can complete at home or near a wetland, lake or river.

For those new to the frog listening business, the Wisconsin DNR has given some short videos on all 12 frog and toad species in the state and what to listen for.