Going once, going twice: Marinette Co. Sheriff auctioning off four squad cars

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Anyone looking to purchase a new vehicle can bid on one of four vehicles the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office is auctioning off.

The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office says they are auctioning off four old squad cars.

As of the morning of Nov. 8, the highest bid of the four cars is $3,250. One of the four cars currently has a highest bid of $1,825. The bidding closes on Nov. 17 at 4 p.m.

The four vehicles the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office are auctioning off include:

  • 2018 Ford Explorer Police 4WD
    • Current Bid: $3,250
  • 2018 Ford Explorer Police 4WD
    • Current Bid: $2,225
  • 2019 Ford Explorer Police 4WD
    • Current Bid: $2,125
  • 2018 Ford Explorer Police 4WD
    • Current Bid: $1,825

For those looking to bid on the vehicles, click here.

