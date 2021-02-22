Gov. Evers tours UWGB Marinette’s vaccine clinic during opening day

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Gov. Tony Evers will tour the Prevea COVID-19 vaccination Clinic at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay’s Marinette Campus on its opening day.

Gov. Evers is joined by:

Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) interim Secretary Karen Timberlake

Prevea Health President and CEO Dr. Ashok Rai

Marinette County Public Health Officer Molly Bonjean

UW-Green Bay Chancellor Michael Alexander

For those who are attempting to get the vaccine, according to Prevea, it will be provided to all community members who are eligible, which is determined by DHS.

That list currently includes:

Frontline health care personnel

Residents in skilled nursing and long-term care facilities

Law enforcement and fire personnel

Adults 65 and older

Prevea Health says the fastest way to schedule an appointment is to visit their website.

If unable to access or are unable to use the internet, Prevea has a toll-free number dedicated to COVID-19 vaccination questions and information: (833)-344-4373.