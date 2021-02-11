Gov. Tony Evers announces energy emergency, winter weather cited as culprit

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a member of Wisconsin’s Electoral College, casts his vote at the state Capitol in Madison, Wis., Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool)

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers has declared an energy emergency in Wisconsin.

According to a release, the emergency is declared because of the below-average temperatures, snow, and ice storms throughout the state leading up to February.

The winter weather has limited deliveries of petroleum and propane products shipped by truck, barge, and particularly rail.

Gov. Evers says the new Executive Order and emergency will allow for the swift and efficient delivery of these products throughout the state.

“The health, welfare, and safety of our neighbors depend on access to fuel for home heating, especially at a time when so many of us are avoiding travel and social gatherings because of the pandemic,” says Gov. Evers. “Guaranteeing that we get petroleum and propane products to these folks right now will continue to help our neighbors remain safe as we enter the next few months of winter.”

According to the Public Service Commission’s Office of Energy Innovation, multiple petroleum terminals across the state have reported limited product supplies for distribution.

Approximately 250,000 Wisconsinites depend on propane for home heating; however, the demand for petroleum and propane products has increased due to the winter weather.

In addition, the state has received numerous reports of a lack of Diesel #1, or #1 heating oil, which is typically used in the southeast region of the state.

Suppliers have had to extend shipping routes, delaying their deliveries to collect needed products.

The new Executive Order will provide a 30-day waiver allowing suppliers to get caught up from the delays associated with rail traffic slowed by nearly 50-percent.