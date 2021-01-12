Gov. Tony Evers to deliver 2021 State of the State Address

(WFRV) Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers will be delivering the 2021 State of the State Address.

Due to the continued surge of COVID-19 throughout the state, the address will be virtual.

In a statement, the Governor says that he has spend better part of 2020 encouraging Wisconsinites to stay home as often as possible and believes elected leaders must lead by example.

In excerpts from the address, Governor Evers is planning to discuss COVID-19, public schools, infrastructure and healthcare. He has also announced that he will introduce a three-pronged plan to address the dairy crisis.

You can watch the Governor’s State of the State Address right here at 7 p.m.