MENOMINEE, Mich. (WFRV) – The City of Menominee has been ordered to close Memorial Park Beach by the Delta & Menominee Public Health Department (PHDM) due to high levels of E. coli.

According to the Menominee Recreation Department, the order was given on the morning of August 10.

The beach will be closed ‘until further notice,’ officials say that PHDM staff will continue to monitor and sample the beach until E. coli levels have fallen to acceptable levels.

The City of Menominee says that “PHDM will promptly notify us when acceptable sample results are reported so that normal operations can resume.”

No other information was provided and Local 5 will update this story when more details are released.